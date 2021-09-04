Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after buying an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

HXL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 306,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,820. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

