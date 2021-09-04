Connable Office Inc. Has $443,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.98. 517,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

