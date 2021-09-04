Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

