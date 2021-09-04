Connable Office Inc. Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
