Connable Office Inc. Lowers Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,855 shares of company stock worth $3,560,846. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 531,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,173. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.