Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 293,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.