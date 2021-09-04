Contrasting CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and The Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $72.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 19.60 $52.10 million $0.61 132.36

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.