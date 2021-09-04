Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $100.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60. Copa has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Copa by 29.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

