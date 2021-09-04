Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,574 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 67,203 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 183,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

