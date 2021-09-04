Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,537 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

PRFZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,855. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average is $181.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

