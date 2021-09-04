Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Shares of FCTR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $36.50. 152,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,315. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

