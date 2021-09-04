Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$21.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,680. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

