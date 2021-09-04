Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. 4,460,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.