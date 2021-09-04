Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,875 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. 2,787,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,467. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

