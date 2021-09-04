Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 4.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 2,787,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

