Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $525.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $460.74 and last traded at $460.15, with a volume of 11442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $456.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.35.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

