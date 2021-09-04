Cowen Begins Coverage on Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,062,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

