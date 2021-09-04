Craig L. Christensen Sells 4,756 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $151.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 22.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 46.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

