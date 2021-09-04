Creative Planning Buys 580 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 64,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock worth $667,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

