Creative Planning Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ACWF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

