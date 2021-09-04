Creative Planning Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $253.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.00.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.