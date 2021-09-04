Creative Planning Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock worth $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

