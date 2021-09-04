Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €50.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

