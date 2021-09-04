Credit Suisse Group Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.61.

BMO stock opened at C$127.73 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$75.92 and a 1-year high of C$132.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

