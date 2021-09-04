Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 4,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 873,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,097,060 shares of company stock valued at $122,053,482 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.