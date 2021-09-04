Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 4,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 873,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,097,060 shares of company stock valued at $122,053,482 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

