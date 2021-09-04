Critical Analysis: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Holley and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Holley
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|China Automotive Systems
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Holley and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
|China Automotive Systems
|$417.64 million
|0.26
|-$4.98 million
|($0.05)
|-71.60
Holley has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Automotive Systems.
Profitability
This table compares Holley and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Holley
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|China Automotive Systems
|1.08%
|2.85%
|1.31%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
China Automotive Systems beats Holley on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Holley
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
