Critical Review: Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.56, indicating a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -98.21% -27.99% -14.97% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -22.25% -20.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $118.19 million 12.40 -$121.00 million ($0.90) -11.20 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -12.25

Sangamo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

