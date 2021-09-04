CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $265.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $278.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.38. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.