Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $43,884,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

