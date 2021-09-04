CUTcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $31.46 million and $29.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00095636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00344882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012116 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,217,179 coins and its circulating supply is 145,217,179 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

