CWV Chain Price Up 109.5% Over Last 7 Days (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $14.10 million and $8,671.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 109.5% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00139734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00182993 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.13 or 0.07912826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,763.49 or 1.00116160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.50 or 0.00809759 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

