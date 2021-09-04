Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $198.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

