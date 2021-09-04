Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.78 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

