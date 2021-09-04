Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,041 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

