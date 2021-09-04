Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,290 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.