Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $231.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $214.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,169 shares of company stock valued at $71,385,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

