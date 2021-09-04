Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $73,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.36. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

