Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DNKEY. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.67.

DNKEY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

