DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $205,025.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

