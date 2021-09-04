Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 696,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,356. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $601.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.