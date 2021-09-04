Dash (DASH) Trading Up 3% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $332.56 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $252.33 or 0.00504143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002743 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.12 or 0.01041171 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,316,517 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

