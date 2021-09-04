Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.04 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.