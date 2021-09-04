David B. Blundin Buys 15,305 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $297,835.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $584.72 million, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 90,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

