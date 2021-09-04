Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $476,406.84 and $2,193.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00125388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00182334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00809993 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

