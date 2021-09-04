Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 2.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $195,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,786. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

