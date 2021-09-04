DeGate Tops One Day Volume of $27,051.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $27,051.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

