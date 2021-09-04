DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 18,170 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.