DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 186 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

