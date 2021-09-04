DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RingCentral by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after buying an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RingCentral by 507.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 97,804 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,015 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day moving average of $292.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.47 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.