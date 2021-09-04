DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,819 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.