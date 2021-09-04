DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 355 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $602.27 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

